Sixth-generation fighters: Will the U.S. F-47 jet crush China’s J-36 in the sky?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 03:21 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 03:21 IST

The US and China are in a fierce race to develop the next generation of fighter jets. America’s NGAD, led by F-47 vs China’s J-36 promise cutting-edge tech and powerful capabilities. But which will truly dominate the skies? See what experts are saying

Sixth-Gen Fighters Showdown - NGAD vs J-36
1 / 7
(Photograph: U.S. Air Force)

Sixth-Gen Fighters Showdown - NGAD vs J-36

The US and China are racing to field sixth-generation fighter jets. America’s NGAD, led by the Boeing F-47, faces off against China’s J-36, a stealth trijet. Both jets promise new levels of speed, stealth, and AI.

NGAD’s AI and Laser Edge
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

NGAD’s AI and Laser Edge

The NGAD programme features advanced artificial intelligence for pilot support and drone teaming. Reports say it will have laser weapons and nuclear integration, making it a true multi-role platform. The US Air Force aims to buy about 200 NGAD jets and over 1,000 drone wingmen.

China’s J-36 - Stealth and Hypersonic Power
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

China’s J-36 - Stealth and Hypersonic Power

China’s J-36, first seen in test flights in late 2024, uses a tailless flying wing and three engines for stealth and range. Chinese sources claim it is able to carry hypersonic missiles and advanced AI for command and coordination. The J-36 is designed for long-range, high-speed missions.

Weapons and Combat Roles
4 / 7
(Photograph: US Air Force)

Weapons and Combat Roles

NGAD is built for air dominance, able to launch long-range missiles and direct drone swarms. It is expected to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons. The J-36 has a large weapons bay for air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, including hypersonic options, and can act as a command centre for unmanned aircraft.

Range and Endurance in the Pacific
5 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Range and Endurance in the Pacific

A core requirement for NGAD is a combat radius over 1,000 nautical miles, allowing it to strike deep into contested areas without relying on vulnerable tankers. The J-36’s large size and triple engines also give it extended range, crucial for Pacific operations. Both jets are designed for long missions over vast distances.

Cost and Strategic Impact
6 / 7
(Photograph: Boeing)

Cost and Strategic Impact

The NGAD programme is the US Air Force’s most expensive project, with costs expected to top $300 million per jet and a total programme budget of up to $300 billion. China’s J-36 is part of a broader push to close the technology gap with the US, but faces its own challenges in engine tech and systems integration.

Who Will Rule the Skies?
7 / 7
(Photograph: Boeing)

Who Will Rule the Skies?

According to defence analysts, the NGAD and J-36 like jets will shape the future of air warfare. Experts predict success will depend on technology, production, and strategy. The Pacific could see a fierce contest as both jets enter service in the 2030s, with global air power hanging in the balance.

