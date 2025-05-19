Published: May 19, 2025, 16:20 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 18:37 IST
From suspense to romance to suspense, check out the upcoming Bollywood films which will be releasing in June and July this year.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Bureau)
Bollywood films to release in June and July 2025
Bollywood films to release in June and July 2025
2 / 7
(Photograph:Bureau)
Kuberaa
Kuberaa will focus on a beggar who undergoes dramatic transformation exploring themes of greed and ambition. Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh among others. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 20.
3 / 7
(Photograph:Bureau)
Housefull 5
The fifth installment in this popular franchise boasts of ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Dino Morea and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, it is scheduled to release on June 6. The plot details of the comedy drama are still kept under wraps.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Bureau)
Sitaare Zameen Par
Inspired from Spanish film Champions, the Aamir Khan starrer tells the story of an arrogant basketball coach who has to train neurodivergent adults in community service after facing a DUI. Helmed by R.S. Prasanna, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 20.
5 / 7
(Photograph:Bureau)
Gyanvapi Files
Gyanvapi Files is based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, and will explore the events surrounding the incident, including religious extremism. Helmed by Bharat S Shrinate, Jayant Sinha, the film stars Vijay Raaz, Preeti Jhangiani and Mushtaq Khan. It is scheduled to release on June 27.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Bureau)
Maalik
Maalik starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role will tell the tale of a man's rise to power in the underworld and how he tries to conquer everything that comes in his way. Helmed by Pulkit, the gangster drama stars Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled to release on July 11.
7 / 7
(Photograph:Bureau)
Param Sundari
Param Sundari tells the love story of a two individuals from north and south. How they stay together despite cultural differences sparks a chaotic romance forms the main crux of the story. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 25.