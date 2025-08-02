/Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, Chief of War and more: Top OTT releases you must watch this weekend

Enjoy binge watching with top OTT releases like Housefull 5, Chief of War and more this weekend.
As the weekend comes closer, OTT is packed with a treasure trove of rich releases to binge watch on August 2 and 3. All the major streaming platforms are here to serve you with romance, comedy, action, drama and thrill from movies to web series. Read below to get a checklist of top releases that will make you stuck to your sofa with your snacks.
Streaming Platform: YouTube
Aamir Khan's latest theatrical hit is directly released on YouTube. This thought provoking sports drama captures life of a basketball coach, Gulshan Arora. The coach is entitled to train some neurodivergent adults for community service. Experience the warmth of this film at Rs 100 on pay-per-view basis.
Streaming Platform: Netflix
This Telugu action drama starring Nithiin premiers on OTT on August 1. The film narrates the beautiful bond between two siblings in which a sportsman brother, Jai (Nithiin) decides to safeguard his sister Jhansi (Laya) from the challenges in her life.
Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The latest comedy franchise, Housefull 5, is out to watch on Amazon Prime Video from today. Starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the comic murder mystery was released in two parts as Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The film gained huge box office success despite few criticism for its savory jokes and depiction of women characters.
Streaming Platform: Apple TV+
This action packed historical drama created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Paʻa Sibbett's is set in 18th century war. A Hawaiian chief of war is on a mission to unite the four kingdoms of Hawaii and get it rid of colonization. The film is filled with intense battle scenes, history and fierce characters.
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
A ZEE5 original, Bakaiti is a heartwarming drama which goes on to narrate the story of Kataria family based in Old Ghaziabad. The family is confronting financial crunch and needs to find solution while dealing with the crisis. The series stars Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Aditya Shukla and Keshav Sadhna.
Streaming Platform: Sony LIV
The highly anticipated Season 2 of Twisted Metal has returned on Peacock on July 31 and is now available for streaming. The series showcases a dystopian and car-centric universe which is hosted by mysterious Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). This season brings a fresh perspective to the show, that means, one can enjoy it if he/she has not watched the first season.
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, this new romance tells the tale of Anna and Jamie. An ambitious American student, Anna, arrives to study at Oxford University where she meets Jamie, a local Brit and their lives take rollercoaster ride of love, emotions and fate. The film has already released on Friday and is worthy to watch this weekend.