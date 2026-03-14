/Sinners vs One Battle After Another: Who will win Best Picture at the 2026 Oscars?

The 98th Academy Awards are almost here, and the red carpet has been rolled out. On Sunday (March 15) , in India, early Monday (March 16), the ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, and some of the biggest stars of the cinema world will come under one roof to honour the best we have in cinema in the year 2025.

The Sunday ceremony will not only give the world a new batch of Oscar winners, but this year's ceremony is also going to be an interesting battle, as two of the most acclaimed movies, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, are going to face off in 11 major categories. One of the most interesting to watch will be the Best Picture category.