Iconic Indian singer KK passed away after his concert in Kolkata. He was 53. The shocking death of a the singer, who has sang unforgettable songs like 'Yaaron', 'Abhi Abhi', 'Tadap Tadap ke', has left a huge void that can never be filled. After the singer's mortal remains were brought to his residence in Mumbai, several prominent celebrities and personalities arrived to pay their last respects to the icon.