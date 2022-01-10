SIMPLY MINDBOGGLING! From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to AB de Villiers: Top 5 earners in IPL history

AB de Villiers - 1.025 billion

4) AB de Villiers - 1.025 billion

The former SA captain and RCB player ABD follows Kohli in the list to occupy the fourth spot. He is the only overseas player to have earned over INR 1 billion in the tournament-history. IPL 2021 was his last season as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket following the edition.

(Photograph:AFP)