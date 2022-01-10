SIMPLY MINDBOGGLING! From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to AB de Villiers: Top 5 earners in IPL history

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain tops the list. He has won the IPL on four occasions, all as captain of CSK. He remains one of the biggest names in the cash-rich league's history.
Rohit Sharma - INR 1.46 billion
The MI skipper Rohit follows MS Dhoni in the list. He is the most-successful IPL captain with five titles for the Mumbai-based franchise and is the only player to win the tournament on six occasions.
Virat Kohli - INR 1.43 billion
Kohli, IPL's highest run-getter, comes third in the list after Dhoni and Rohit. He has come almost at par with the top-two despite a late bloom in the IPL (after 2012). The superstar cricketer is, however, yet to win the trophy.
AB de Villiers - 1.025 billion
The former SA captain and RCB player ABD follows Kohli in the list to occupy the fourth spot. He is the only overseas player to have earned over INR 1 billion in the tournament-history. IPL 2021 was his last season as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket following the edition.
Suresh Raina - INR 9.75 billion
Raina, also known as Mr. IPL, completes the top 5 list. He will surpass the 1-billion mark in the IPL 2022 edition. He, however, has not been retained by the CSK franchise ahead of the upcoming season.