LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Simple ways to protect yourself from dengue and mosquito bites during the monsoon

Simple ways to protect yourself from dengue and mosquito bites during the monsoon

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 21:10 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 21:10 IST

Dengue risk rises in the monsoon due to mosquito breeding in stagnant water. Learn how to prevent dengue with simple steps like removing still water, using repellents, and seeking early treatment if symptoms appear.

Why Dengue Risk Rises in Monsoon
1 / 7
(Photograph:AI)

Why Dengue Risk Rises in Monsoon

Dengue cases increase during the rainy season as mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue, is more active in warm, wet weather. Staying alert is key to staying healthy.

Know the Signs of Dengue
2 / 7
(Photograph:AI)

Know the Signs of Dengue

Dengue fever causes high temperature, headache, joint pain, muscle aches, and skin rashes. In some cases, it can lead to bleeding or shock. Go to the doctor if you notice these symptoms.

Remove Stagnant Water
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Remove Stagnant Water

Mosquitoes breed in still water. Regularly empty and clean water from flower pots, buckets, coolers, and tyres. Make sure there is no water getting collected around your home or workplace.

Use Mosquito Protection
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Use Mosquito Protection

Wear long-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellents on exposed skin. Sleep under a mosquito net, especially at night or during the day when Aedes mosquitoes bite most.

Keep Your Surroundings Clean
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Keep Your Surroundings Clean

Clear rubbish and cover water storage containers. Clean drains and gutters to stop water from collecting. A tidy environment helps keep mosquitoes away.

Protect Doors and Windows
6 / 7
(Photograph:ANI)

Protect Doors and Windows

Fit screens or mesh on windows and doors to stop mosquitoes from coming inside. Keep doors and windows closed in the early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active.

Act Fast if You Feel Unwell
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Act Fast if You Feel Unwell

If you have a high temperature and suspect dengue, see a doctor straight away. Early treatment can prevent serious illness and help you recover faster.

Trending Photo

Simple ways to protect yourself from dengue and mosquito bites during the monsoon
7

Simple ways to protect yourself from dengue and mosquito bites during the monsoon

‘New kind of climate’: NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovers strange atmospheric phenomenon on Pluto
7

‘New kind of climate’: NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovers strange atmospheric phenomenon on Pluto

'Dassault Falcon, Gulfstream and more': Top 5 safest private jets in the world
6

'Dassault Falcon, Gulfstream and more': Top 5 safest private jets in the world

‘KFC’ from 2,000 years ago? Romans indulged in deep-fried dishes, study finds
6

‘KFC’ from 2,000 years ago? Romans indulged in deep-fried dishes, study finds

Scared by Veronica? Then don't miss these spine-chilling horror movies - The Babadook, Hellraiser and more
7

Scared by Veronica? Then don't miss these spine-chilling horror movies - The Babadook, Hellraiser and more