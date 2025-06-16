/Simple ways to protect yourself from dengue and mosquito bites during the monsoon

Dengue risk rises in the monsoon due to mosquito breeding in stagnant water. Learn how to prevent dengue with simple steps like removing still water, using repellents, and seeking early treatment if symptoms appear.
Dengue cases increase during the rainy season as mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue, is more active in warm, wet weather. Staying alert is key to staying healthy.
Dengue fever causes high temperature, headache, joint pain, muscle aches, and skin rashes. In some cases, it can lead to bleeding or shock. Go to the doctor if you notice these symptoms.
Mosquitoes breed in still water. Regularly empty and clean water from flower pots, buckets, coolers, and tyres. Make sure there is no water getting collected around your home or workplace.
Wear long-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellents on exposed skin. Sleep under a mosquito net, especially at night or during the day when Aedes mosquitoes bite most.
Clear rubbish and cover water storage containers. Clean drains and gutters to stop water from collecting. A tidy environment helps keep mosquitoes away.
Fit screens or mesh on windows and doors to stop mosquitoes from coming inside. Keep doors and windows closed in the early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active.
If you have a high temperature and suspect dengue, see a doctor straight away. Early treatment can prevent serious illness and help you recover faster.