SIMBEX: India-Singapore naval drill in South China Sea

India-Singapore defence ties

Commander Madhwal said the scale and complexity of the drills is a "testimony" to the interoperability achieved between both Navies.

"This year's edition of SIMBEX is also a special occasion as it takes place during the ongoing celebrations of the 75th year of India's independence," he said.

"The success of SIMBEX-2021 is yet another demonstration of the mutual resolve on both sides to strengthen the bilateral partnership further in the years ahead," he added.

India-Singapore defence ties remain a very significant aspect of the overall engagement between the two countries.

Both navies have a representation in each other's Maritime Information Fusion Centres and have also recently signed an agreement on mutual submarine rescue support and coordination.

(Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)

(Photograph:Others)