/Silver Tea Set, Silver Horse, Saffron and more: A full list of gifts PM Modi presented to Vladimir Putin | In Photos

During Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India for the annual summit on December 4-5 became the most talked about subject in the country. Before the Russian President's visit concluded on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented him with a curated set of regionally crafted Indian gifts. The selection of gifts highlighted India’s artisanal range, cultural depth along with it's longstanding ties with Russia. Each item represented a specific tradition and region, craftsmanship or symbolic message that shed light on the countries’ shared history of diplomatic engagement.