/Siddaramaiah’s tug-of-war with DK Shivakumar ends with resignation from Karnataka CM post: Timeline breakdown

The decision is expected to bring an end to the “DK-Siddu” feud. Siddaramaiah became the longest-serving CM in Karnataka’s history, a veteran socialist, grassroots leader and arguably one of the tallest OBC leaders in Karnataka’s politics. However, one must note that Siddaramaiah has declined the RS seat and announced that he will continue to be active in local politics so there are chances that Karnataka might see more stand-offs between two of its strongest politicians.