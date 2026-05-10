The declassified WAR.GOV database reveals a terrifying link between UAPs and US nuclear facilities. The released Department of Energy files show anomalous crafts breaching active ICBM silos.
The PURSUE initiative has forced the release of highly restricted Department of Energy (DoE) intelligence to the public WAR.GOV database. These declassified documents reveal a disturbing historical pattern of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) specifically targeting America's nuclear arsenal.
Military radar logs and security reports document advanced crafts effortlessly breaching the heavily defended airspace over active Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) bases. Facilities housing nuclear-armed Minuteman III missiles, such as Malmstrom Air Force Base, experienced repeated, unexplainable incursions.
The most alarming files detail incidents where UAPs actively interfered with critical weapon launch sequences. As glowing, spherical objects hovered directly above the silos, sensitive electronic monitoring systems failed, and multiple nuclear missiles inexplicably went offline.
These anomalous crafts completely ignored standard military deterrence, operating with total impunity above the highly secured Q-clearance zones. Security personnel reported that the UAPs emitted no thermal exhaust and hovered silently, defying conventional aerodynamic physics.
The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) rigorously analysed these nuclear-adjacent encounters before the massive 2026 public release. Intelligence analysts officially categorised the events as 'unresolved', confirming the technology vastly exceeds the capabilities of adversary nations.
While specific weapon telemetry remains heavily redacted to protect national security, the core flight data of the UAPs is now entirely public. This marks an unprecedented shift, bypassing decades of extreme secrecy to expose vulnerabilities in the nuclear triad.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth noted that understanding these advanced physics threats requires immediate, radical transparency. By dumping these files on WAR.GOV, the Pentagon is actively soliciting private-sector scientists to help secure the nation's nuclear infrastructure.