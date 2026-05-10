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Shutting down the nukes? Why the US is exposing UFO encounters over active missile silos

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 10, 2026, 02:02 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 02:39 IST

The declassified WAR.GOV database reveals a terrifying link between UAPs and US nuclear facilities. The released Department of Energy files show anomalous crafts breaching active ICBM silos.

The Nuclear Vault Opened
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(Photograph: AI)

The Nuclear Vault Opened

The PURSUE initiative has forced the release of highly restricted Department of Energy (DoE) intelligence to the public WAR.GOV database. These declassified documents reveal a disturbing historical pattern of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) specifically targeting America's nuclear arsenal.

Breaching ICBM Silos
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(Photograph: AI)

Breaching ICBM Silos

Military radar logs and security reports document advanced crafts effortlessly breaching the heavily defended airspace over active Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) bases. Facilities housing nuclear-armed Minuteman III missiles, such as Malmstrom Air Force Base, experienced repeated, unexplainable incursions.

Disabling the Warheads
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(Photograph: AI)

Disabling the Warheads

The most alarming files detail incidents where UAPs actively interfered with critical weapon launch sequences. As glowing, spherical objects hovered directly above the silos, sensitive electronic monitoring systems failed, and multiple nuclear missiles inexplicably went offline.

Ignoring Conventional Defence
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(Photograph: AI)

Ignoring Conventional Defence

These anomalous crafts completely ignored standard military deterrence, operating with total impunity above the highly secured Q-clearance zones. Security personnel reported that the UAPs emitted no thermal exhaust and hovered silently, defying conventional aerodynamic physics.

AARO's Official Verdict
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AARO's Official Verdict

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) rigorously analysed these nuclear-adjacent encounters before the massive 2026 public release. Intelligence analysts officially categorised the events as 'unresolved', confirming the technology vastly exceeds the capabilities of adversary nations.

Stripping the Redactions
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Stripping the Redactions

While specific weapon telemetry remains heavily redacted to protect national security, the core flight data of the UAPs is now entirely public. This marks an unprecedented shift, bypassing decades of extreme secrecy to expose vulnerabilities in the nuclear triad.

Seeking Private Solutions
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(Photograph: X/@BrianRoemmele)

Seeking Private Solutions

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth noted that understanding these advanced physics threats requires immediate, radical transparency. By dumping these files on WAR.GOV, the Pentagon is actively soliciting private-sector scientists to help secure the nation's nuclear infrastructure.

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