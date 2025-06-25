Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff: Indian astronaut's family, wife, and more as the Axiom-4 mission takes flight

Kamna recalls the beginning of 2020 as the time when the idea of Shubhanshu going to space began to take shape. With test pilots being considered for the Gaganyaan programme, the possibility became real, she told TOI. At home, Shubhanshu is described as someone who sticks to routines, working out, reading non-fiction, and playing with their son. The mission serves as a precursor to ISRO’s planned Gaganyaan mission in 2027, and India’s long-term goal of landing an astronaut on the Moon by 2040.

