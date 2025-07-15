/Shubanshu Shukla returns after 3-week journey on the ISS: How India’s star pilot made history aboard Axiom Mission 4

The mission faced five postponements:

- Originally scheduled for May 29, 2025, delayed to June 8 due to electrical harness issues in the Crew Dragon Module.

- Further delayed to June 9 due to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket preparedness, then to June 11 due to weather, and finally launched on June 25.

The 28-hour journey to the ISS was smooth, with the crew welcomed by Expedition 73 upon docking, marking a historic moment for India.