/Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn profile goes viral; 5 other celebrities who are on the professional networking sites

Shraddha Kapoor recently joined LinkedIn, and her bio reads as “Why be fine, when you can be Demi-fine.” Her profile indicates that Shraddha has dabbled with other career options before she became an actress. She has done her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai. She shifted to the American School of Bombay, where her batchmates were actors Tiger Shroff and Athiya Shetty. Not hiding her past work experience, she has also mentioned that she has worked with Einstein Bros Bagels as a Sandwich Maker. Later, she spent her time being a barista at Starbucks. It’s been 16 years and 7 months in her acting career. Besides ruling the box office with films like Stree 2 and Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, she has finally started her career in the business. Shraddha has co-founded jewellery line Palmonas and is also a brand ambassador for it. The brand promises to deliver good quality jewellery at affordable prices.