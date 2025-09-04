/Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn profile goes viral; 5 other celebrities who are on the professional networking sites

Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn profile goes viral. Thre are many more to the list who joined the social media platform. Here is the list.
Professional networking site LinkedIn is not just for corporates but also for actors. Several Bollywood stars have joined the social networking site in the recent past, including Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, and Anupam Kher. Surely, LinkedIn is a platform to widen your connections, but why are Bollywood stars joining the platform?
The Padma Bhushan awardee has been in cinema for over four decades. We grasp most information from his LinkedIn profile. He has done his schooling at DAV School, Shimla. Later, he studied economics at Government College, Sanjula in Shimla. The actor took a big step and took up acting full-time after leaving academics. Kher graduated from NSD, the National School of Drama in New Delhi, and also learnt acting at Raj Bisaria Bhartendu Academy in Lucknow. He debuted in the film Sheeshay Ka Ghar. Kher’s work experience in his inkedIn profile indicates he has been an actor for 40 years and 11 months. He received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2016 and the Padma Shri in 2004. Now he has opened his own acting school - Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares- to impart his knowledge to other Bollywood aspirants.
Suniel Shetty, fondly known as Anna in Bollywood, is quite active on LinkedIn. The popular actor started work at 16 at his father's restaurant. While going through Suniel Shetty's profile, we get to know that his bachelor's degree was from HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. After that, he started his acting career and has given almost 35 years to the industry. Having worked on over 100 films, he later went behind the camera and became a producer. He is also an investor, mentor, and a director. As an investor, he is associated with start-ups like Beardo, Fittr, and Vieroots. Just like Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty is also part of an acting agency named FTC Talent Media & Entertainment, where he mentors new faces.
Shraddha Kapoor recently joined LinkedIn, and her bio reads as “Why be fine, when you can be Demi-fine.” Her profile indicates that Shraddha has dabbled with other career options before she became an actress. She has done her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai. She shifted to the American School of Bombay, where her batchmates were actors Tiger Shroff and Athiya Shetty. Not hiding her past work experience, she has also mentioned that she has worked with Einstein Bros Bagels as a Sandwich Maker. Later, she spent her time being a barista at Starbucks. It’s been 16 years and 7 months in her acting career. Besides ruling the box office with films like Stree 2 and Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, she has finally started her career in the business. Shraddha has co-founded jewellery line Palmonas and is also a brand ambassador for it. The brand promises to deliver good quality jewellery at affordable prices.
Our Desi Girl is also on the portal of LinkedIn portal. Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actors who has entered Hollywood after delivering several blockbuster hits in Bollywood. Her LinkedIn profile says she began schooling at Army Public School, Bareilly. In 2000, the actress won the Miss World pageant and wooed the world with her charm and grace. Afterwards, she moved to the US for her further studies. Volunteering for UNICEF and being a brand ambassador of Bvlgari, the global icon, also started her own hair care brand named Anomaly. Giving so many hits to the nation, her audience praised Priyanka for carrying forward Indian culture at a global stage and being an ambassador for Indian globally.
Bollywood’s favourite philanthropist, Sonu Sood, has also made his presence on LinkedIn. In the portal, he posted about his educational qualifications. Sood is an Engineer from Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur. It’s been 26 years and 9 months for Sood as an actor in the Bollywood. His profile showcases his fitness regime, his charitable work, and his professional journey.
One of Bollywood’s most popular faces, Deepika Padukone, is also on LinkedIn. Before becoming a public face, the actress was a national-level badminton player. Her LinkedIn bio describes her as an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate. Apart from acting, she now owns a skin care brand named 82°E. She is also a founder of ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’, which focuses on mental health and offers help and therapy for those in need.