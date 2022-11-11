Show of indigenous technologies at the 2022 Chinese Airshow

The 14th Chinese International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as the Chinese Airshow has kickstarted at the port city of Zhuhai in South China for the year 2022. It is held every alternate year since 1996 and is one of the largest airshow and aerospace trade expo in China. This year's Airshow was held from 8 November to 13 November, showcasing some of the best Chinese frontier technologies, including advanced unmanned drones and helicopters.

Here are some of the pictures from the event: