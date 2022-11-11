Show of indigenous technologies at the 2022 Chinese Airshow

The 14th Chinese International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as the Chinese Airshow has kickstarted at the port city of Zhuhai in South China for the year 2022. It is held every alternate year since 1996 and is one of the largest airshow and aerospace trade expo in China. This year's  Airshow was held from 8 November to 13 November, showcasing some of the best Chinese frontier technologies, including advanced unmanned drones and helicopters. 

Here are some of the pictures from the event:

 

YU-20 tanker aircraft

This is for the first time that a YU-20 tanker aircraft hosts an aerial refueling exercises for two J-20 stealth fighter jets, displaying the YU-20's high flexibility and the increasing number of J-20s in active service. Experts say that it demonstrates the domestically developed YU-20 has become technically mature, and with more aircraft of this type expected to be built, they will become a backbone for the PLA Air Force's strategic reform.

J-20 stealth fighter jets

Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jets fly in formation during the 14th Chinese Airshow. It was announced by the J-20 fighter jets' chief designer that China will continue to upgrade the J-20 stealth fighter jet, including deploying the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies, to make it perform at its best in a combat system. 

Scorpion D Drone

The drone is said to be the first large drone with four engines worldwide as claimed by the Chinese official media. The new drone has enhanced transport capability and can carry bigger and larger payloads. Scorpion D’s cargo compartment is believed to be about 31 square feet and five cubic meters in size, which would offer enough space for a range of supplies and equipment. It made its debut at the 14th Chinese International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. 

LW-30 laser defence weapon system

A laser weapon used against drones attracted wide attention at this year's Airshow China. Dubbed the killer of UAVs, the weapon can launch effective strikes on low, slow and small targets, called LSS targets, which refer to those that fly below an altitude of one kilometer, at speeds of around 200 kilometers per hour and have a radar cross-section smaller than one square meter. It was unveiled by the China Space Sanjiang Group under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), one of China's largest missile manufacturers.

Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning system

The Shaanxi KJ-500 is a third-generation airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft used by the Chinese People's Liberation Army and Air Force. It was built by Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation, its improved variant with an aerial refueling probe was unveiled at this year's Airshow. 

