Should you upgrade? Here’s the price of the Apple Watch Series 11

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 13:06 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 13:06 IST

Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs 46,900 for the GPS model in India. With improved health tracking, brighter display, and cellular and titanium options, it blends innovation with flexibility. Trade-in and EMI plans available. Know pricing, features, and availability below.

Starting Price for Aluminium GPS Model
1 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Starting Price for Aluminium GPS Model

The Apple Watch Series 11 GPS-only 42mm aluminium model starts at Rs 46,900 or $399 in the US. It features an Always-On Retina display with up to 2,000 nits brightness and ECG, sleep and heart health features.

GPS + Cellular Model Pricing
2 / 7

GPS + Cellular Model Pricing

Adding cellular connectivity increases the price to Rs 58,900. This model lets users send calls and texts, stream music independently from an iPhone, and includes international emergency calling.

Titanium Model Pricing
3 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Titanium Model Pricing

The 42mm titanium Watch Series 11 starts at Rs 84,900 ($1,099 in the US). It offers the same health features plus premium materials, increased durability, and better water resistance (up to 100m).

Trade-In Options
4 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Trade-In Options

Apple India offers trade-in discounts up to Rs 20,000 depending on the smartwatch model traded in. This makes upgrading to Series 11 more affordable, lowering the effective price significantly.

Financing and EMI Plans
5 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Financing and EMI Plans

Apple partners with major Indian banks offering no-cost EMI options. Payment can be spread over 6, 12, 18 or 24 months, making the Watch Series 11 accessible to wider audiences.

Availability and Pre-Orders
6 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Availability and Pre-Orders

Pre-orders began on 12 September 2025, with deliveries and retail availability starting from 19 September 2025 across India and other countries.

Apple Watch Series 11: Value
7 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Apple Watch Series 11: Value

Apple Watch Series 11 continues Apple’s health and connectivity innovation with improved display, longer battery life, and sensors for ECG, blood oxygen, sleep, and temperature. Pricing balances entry-level affordability with premium options.

