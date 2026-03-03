LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Sholay to Baghban: Timeless Holi songs of Bollywood movies to add to your playlist

Sholay to Baghban: Timeless Holi songs of Bollywood movies to add to your playlist

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 03, 2026, 13:33 IST | Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 13:33 IST

From Rang Barse to Holi Ke Din, these timeless classic tracks have defined Holi celebrations and are often considered the ultimate festival anthems. 

Evergreen Bollywood movies with classic tracks for Holi
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Evergreen Bollywood movies with classic tracks for Holi

Holi is one of the most colourful and joyous Hindu festivals. It is also known as the Festival of Colours. Some people even refer to Holi as the Festival of Love, as they believe that the day celebrates the eternal and divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha. But, without the evergreen Bollywood tracks, no Holi celebration is complete in India. Here are some vibrant tracks you must add to your playlist.

Mother India (Holi Aayi Re Kanhaai)
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Mother India (Holi Aayi Re Kanhaai)

It is a classic, traditional, and energetic song that showcases the rural, celebratory aspect of the festival. The song has been sung by Shamshad Begum. Mother India was released in 1957.

Silsila (Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali)
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Silsila (Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali)

One of the most popular tracks played in every Holi event, the song Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and written by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The romance drama was released in 1981.

Sholay (Holi Ke Din)
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sholay (Holi Ke Din)

The Holi Ke Din song from the 1975 film Sholay is a quintessential joyful song that captures the spirit of community, friendship, and festivity in rural India. It is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and R.D. Burman. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

Baghban (Holi ke Raghuveera)
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Baghban (Holi ke Raghuveera)

The peppy track Holi Ke Raghuveera is a modern classic that brought a lively, family-oriented vibe back to Holi celebrations. It is crooned by Amitabh Bachchan, Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan, and Alka Yagnik. The film was released in 2003.

Trending Photo

B‑2 bomber, F‑35s, Patriot & THAAD: A complete list of US assets that hit 1,250+ Iranian targets in 48 hours of ‘Epic Fury’
26

B‑2 bomber, F‑35s, Patriot & THAAD: A complete list of US assets that hit 1,250+ Iranian targets in 48 hours of ‘Epic Fury’

'War at speed of thought': If Claude AI can help kill a country's leader, do you really think your normal job is safe?
7

'War at speed of thought': If Claude AI can help kill a country's leader, do you really think your normal job is safe?

World Wildlife Day 2026: India’s most endangered species you should know about- Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, and More
7

World Wildlife Day 2026: India’s most endangered species you should know about- Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, and More

Satellite image shows damage at Natanz nuclear facility | Photos from Iran
6

Satellite image shows damage at Natanz nuclear facility | Photos from Iran

US-Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes
8

US-Iran war: How B‑1 bomber’s 75,000‑pound payload of JDAMs, JASSMs & laser‑guided bombs powers US precision strikes