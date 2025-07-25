/Shocking! UK surgeon faked sepsis, amputated own legs for Rs 5.5 crore insurance windfall?

He has been accused of providing false information to secure these payouts, hiding the real cause of his amputations.
A vascular surgeon from Cornwall, Neil Hopper, 49, stands accused of deliberately amputating both of his own legs to fraudulently claim nearly £500,000 (around Rs 5.5 crore) in insurance payouts. Once a respected figure at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, Hopper allegedly misled insurers by claiming the amputations resulted from sepsis rather than being self-inflicted.
Court documents reveal Hopper submitted two significant insurance claims between 3 and 26 June 2019: £235,622 (Rs 2.75 crore) to Arriva Group and £231,031 (Rs 2.7 crore) to Old Mutual. Prosecutors allege he knowingly provided false information to secure these payouts, hiding the real cause of his amputations.
Beyond fraud, the case took a darker turn. Prosecutors claim Hopper encouraged another man, Marius Gustavson, leader of an extreme body modification ring, to amputate body parts of others. Between August 2018 and December 2020, Hopper allegedly bought videos from a website called The Eunuch Maker, which reportedly depicts and promotes limb removal. These videos, prosecutors say, were shown to Gustavson as part of the alleged encouragement.
In March 2023, following a two-and-a-half-year investigation, Hopper was first arrested. At a recent Cornwall Magistrates Court hearing, he appeared from custody but did not enter a plea. His bail application was denied. Hopper has been charged with three offences, including fraud and encouraging grievous bodily harm. Since his arrest, Hopper has not practised medicine. The General Medical Council suspended him from the medical register in December 2023, after initially imposing restrictions when allegations surfaced.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, where Hopper worked from 2013 until his suspension, has cooperated fully with Devon and Cornwall Police. According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for the trust confirmed, “These charges do not relate to Mr Hopper’s professional conduct, and there is no evidence that any patients were put at risk during his employment.” Former patients with concerns have been advised to contact the trust’s patient experience team.
In a 2023 interview with the BBC, Hopper described the strange reality of his condition, “The thought of power tools being used on me was icky. It was really weird.” He also claimed a rapid recovery, “Although they told me I could walk in three months, I did it in three hours.” He added, “I hate to say it but I’m more active since I lost my legs than I was before.” While the legal process continues, the case raises troubling questions about mental health, professional trust, and the extent someone might go to secure financial gain.