In a 2023 interview with the BBC, Hopper described the strange reality of his condition, “The thought of power tools being used on me was icky. It was really weird.” He also claimed a rapid recovery, “Although they told me I could walk in three months, I did it in three hours.” He added, “I hate to say it but I’m more active since I lost my legs than I was before.” While the legal process continues, the case raises troubling questions about mental health, professional trust, and the extent someone might go to secure financial gain.

