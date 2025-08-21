Declassified records and specialist reporting depict Area 51 as part of the Nevada Test and Training Range, used to develop and evaluate highly secret aircraft and sensors, including foreign systems and stealth diagnostics. Routine but opaque logistics, such as the unmarked 'Janet' shuttle flights ferrying personnel from Las Vegas, reinforce the aura of secrecy without proving alien involvement. Even in 2025, fresh sightings of radar testbeds and unusual jets near Groom Lake tended to align with classified aviation work, not visitors from elsewhere.

