Shocking revelations about Donald Trump made in his niece's tell-all book
Donald's Trump's niece Mary Trump has made some shocking and controversial revelations about him in her new tell-all memoir 'Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man'.
Let's take a look at them:
'More than narcissism'
The US president exhibits all the characteristics of a narcissist and his ego is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be according to Mary.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Bully'
The president was influenced by watching his father, Fred Trump Sr, bully Mary's father Fred Trump Jr, who died from an alcohol related illness when she was 16 years old.
(Photograph:Others)
'Second choice'
Trump Sr wanted his oldest son, Mary father's Fred Trump Jr, to take over the family real estate business. But as he drifted away from the business, Trump Sr had no choice but to turn to his second son, Donald.
It was not a happy choice but he had no other option other then staying invested.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Monster'
Calling him a ''monster'', who shredded norms, endangered alliances, and trod upon the vulnerable, Mary describes how she supplied tax documents to the New York Times, which used them to publish a 14,000 word investigative article into Trump's dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents.
(Photograph:AFP)
University 'cheater'
US President Donald Trump once paid a proxy to take a standardised college entrance exam for him when he was a high school student and wanted to get into the prestigious Wharton School of business at the University of Pennsylvania.
(Photograph:Agencies)
'Misogynist'
Donald Trump had asked Mary to ghost write a book about him, called the 'Art of the Comeback', and provided "an aggrieved compendium of women he had expected to date but who, having refused him, were suddenly the worst, ugliest and fattest slobs he'd ever met".
However, he later on allegedly had someone else fire her and never paid her for her work and falsely accused her of being a drug addict.