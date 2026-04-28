Iran’s use of swarms of small, fast boats to seize two container ships near the Strait of Hormuz has raised questions over claims that its naval threat has been neutralised. These boats, operated by the Revolutionary Guards, reportedly equipped with machineguns, rocket launchers and in some cases anti-ship missiles, are part of a wider 'layered system of threats' in the Strait. Unlike traditional naval engagements, these asymmetric tactics complicate navigation for commercial shipping, forcing vessels to adopt evasive measures such as signal disruption, route alteration and reduced visibility to minimise exposure in the narrow and contested waterway.