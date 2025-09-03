/Shilpa Shetty owned popular eatery Bastian shuts shop; 5 other restaurants owned by Indian celebrities that are loved by diners

One of the most popular eateries in Mumbai, Bastian is shutting shop. The restaurant is co-owned by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Here are other similar celeb-owned restaurants across the world that are popular places for dining.
Several Bollywood celebrities are also known to be entrepreneurs and restaurateurs. Indian celebrities are not just keeping their count in the box office, but also venturing into the food business around the globe. Bastian, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, was one of the most popular eateries in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced it was shutting its Bandra outlet- marking the end of an era. While Shetty's restaurant was one of the popular hangout places, other celebrity-owned restaurants have gained popularity over the years. Here, take a look.
Asha Bhosle, the face behind Asha's Restaurant Dubai, has not only mesmerized the nation with her beautiful voice but has also wooed fans with her restaurant Asha's. One of the most popular Indian eateries in Dubai, the menu at Asha's revolves around home-style cooking, North Indian food with some twists and fusion to it, to attract the people in Dubai. It also reflects Asha Bhosle's personal love for food, and the restaurant reflects her cooking style in each of the dishes served.
Dhaba-style restaurant, Garam Dharam, is co-owned by veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra. Reflecting his veteran and Punjabi personality, the place is set in an old and rustic ambiance with a menu comprising authentic Punjabi and North Indian cuisine. It is an apt place for people who love to enjoy the Dhaba environment and have Dhaba-style food. Over the years, it has gained a vast popularity for its quirky vibes, which makes the place perfect for family dinners, meetups, casual get-togethers with friends, and many more.
Next up is the comedy king, Kapil Sharma, who just started a restaurant venture named Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada. The cafe is set on a pink pastel theme, which is definitely a good move to attract the Gen Z people to his cafe. Although there have been some disturbances after he opened it, fans are still eager to visit the cafe for unique Indian food. The cafe so far has got good reviews and has been praised by many people for its ambiance and its food.
The chase master of India, none other than Virat Kohli, has expanded his portfolio in restaurant chains and owns one of the biggest food places named One8 Commune in Delhi NCR. King Kohli has always shared his love for food in every interview; perhaps the restaurant is an extension of his love that he wants to share with his fans. In a short span of time, the restaurant has gained so much popularity because of the face behind it, and also for its food and ambience.
Ace interior designer Gauri Khan has also gotten into the food business recently and owns a restaurant in Mumbai named Torii. Torri serves Latin and Asian cuisine and also serves as a platform to showcase Gauri Khan's designs. The designer has done the interiors of the restaurant impeccably, which has been lauded by one and all. The food beautifully complements the ambience, making the experience of dining there one of a kind.