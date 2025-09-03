/Shilpa Shetty owned popular eatery Bastian shuts shop; 5 other restaurants owned by Indian celebrities that are loved by diners

Several Bollywood celebrities are also known to be entrepreneurs and restaurateurs. Indian celebrities are not just keeping their count in the box office, but also venturing into the food business around the globe. Bastian, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, was one of the most popular eateries in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced it was shutting its Bandra outlet- marking the end of an era. While Shetty's restaurant was one of the popular hangout places, other celebrity-owned restaurants have gained popularity over the years. Here, take a look.