/Shera to Kevin Kunta: How celebrity bodyguards became internet sensations

Who doesn't know Shera? The Indian celebrity bodyguard shares a special bond with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Born Gurmeet Singh Jolly, he has been associated with Khan for around three decades and has become a celebrity in his own right.

Initially, Shera was a competitive bodybuilder who earned recognition in Mumbai’s bodybuilding circuit. He has expanded his profile by launching his own security company, making cameo appearances, and more.

