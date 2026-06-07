/Shera to Kevin Kunta: How celebrity bodyguards became internet sensations

Before Kevin Kunta became an internet sensation, there had been several celebrity bodyguards who went viral for their looks and muscular build. From Salman Khan's Shera to Kim Kardashian's Pascal Duvier, celebrity bodyguards who became famous.
Ram Charan's bodyguard, Kevin Kunta, recently took over the internet during the promotional events of Peddi. His strict attitude quickly became a talking point online, and netzines made him a social media star. But he is not the only celebrity bodyguard who became the centre of attention. Every now and then, the people tasked with protecting the actors end up stealing some of that spotlight. Let's take a look at famous celebrity bodyguards who became famous.
Who doesn't know Shera? The Indian celebrity bodyguard shares a special bond with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Born Gurmeet Singh Jolly, he has been associated with Khan for around three decades and has become a celebrity in his own right.
Initially, Shera was a competitive bodybuilder who earned recognition in Mumbai’s bodybuilding circuit. He has expanded his profile by launching his own security company, making cameo appearances, and more.
Tim Chung was often spotted alongside Kylie Jenner. He was a former police officer and model who quickly became an internet sensation. However, Chung became a part of online speculation when fans began noticing the resemblance between Jenner’s daughter Stormi and the muscular bodyguard. Though these claims were never substantiated.
At the time, his Instagram account used to be flooded with messages and comments, and fans couldn't stop admiring his looks.
During the promotional tour of Adele's Hello, there was another person who became a talking point other than the singer, her bodyguard, Peter Van Der Veen. The internet was once obsessed with his striking appearance, and he was often spotted alongside Adele's dedicated fan accounts.
The former bodybuilding champion who won the Mr. Europe title in 2005, Peter, also spent years working alongside Lady Gaga. He even contributed background vocals to Gaga’s song Government Hooker.
Shah Rukh Khan frequently grabs the spotlight during his public appearances. But there's one familiar figure who is almost always close by, his longtime bodyguard Ravi Singh. He has been with SRK for more than a decade and has accompanied his family through some of their most challenging moments, including legal proceedings involving Aryan Khan.
Frequently appearing alongside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, German security expert Pascal Duvier also became an internet sensation. He was spotted at fashion events, international travels, and more. However, he later found himself stuck in a controversy following the infamous Paris robbery involving Kardashian in 2016.
He is the newest bodyguard to grab social media attention. Kevin Kunta has been working with Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his family for almost four years. His commanding presence, distinctive style, and discipline have made him an internet sensation. Kunta is an international MMA fighter as well as a model.