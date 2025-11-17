The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh has convicted ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity, ruling that she orchestrated a brutal state crackdown on last year’s student uprising that toppled her government. The tribunal court has sentenced her to death. The verdict, delivered in Dhaka on Monday after a months-long trial held in her absence, marks the first time a former Bangladeshi leader has been found guilty of such offences. Hasina, who fled to India after the collapse of her 15-year rule, now faces a possible death sentence as prosecutors successfully argued she authorised mass killings, aerial attacks on civilians and the destruction of evidence during the protests that came to be known as the July Uprising.