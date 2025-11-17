Bangladesh’s economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns pushed up prices, triggering a cost-of-living crisis. The US later imposed human-rights sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven current and former officials, accusing them of hundreds of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings since 2009. Even so, under her leadership, the country managed to recover from the economic downturn. Bangladesh recorded 7.2% GDP growth, emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, driven largely by garment exports and remittances. However, inequality widened, with the richest 10% now holding 41% of total income.