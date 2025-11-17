Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, once among the most influential leaders in South Asia, has been handed a death sentence by the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal after being found guilty of crimes against humanity connected to the 2024 student uprising. Her abrupt downfall, escape to India and conviction in absentia now place her alongside a number of world leaders who were forced into exile following political upheaval, mass unrest or coups. Though their circumstances vary, each case demonstrates how rapidly even the most entrenched power can collapse under intense public and political pressure.

