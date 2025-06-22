An Iranian missile struck the Soroka Medical Centre in southern Israel amid ongoing fight, injuring at least 47 people
After Iran struck Soroka Hospital, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the strike and said Tehran would pay "a heavy price" for the attack.
The Magen David Adom emergency service said that a man, 80, and two women, both in their 70s, were among six people seriously hurt
Iran claimed that the ballistic missile that hit Beersheba’s Soroka Hospital was aimed at an adjacent military and intelligence headquarters. Reuters reported that the claim was made by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
There are no Israeli military facilities in the vicinity of Soroka Hospital. The IDF’s Southern Command base is located over two kilometers away, and there is an under-construction army base just over a kilometer away
The hospital has over 1,000 beds and provides services to the approximately 1 million residents of Israel’s south, according to the hospital’s website
Following the strike, the hospital was closed to all new patients except for life-threatening cases