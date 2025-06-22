LOGIN
Ambulance shattered, surgical ward shut: Images show extent of damage INSIDE Israel’s Soroka hospital after Iran's strike

Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 24:02 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 24:55 IST

An Iranian missile struck the Soroka Medical Centre in southern Israel

Iran missile hits Soroka Hospital in Israeli city
1 / 7
(Photograph:AFP, SorokaFriends/X)

Iran missile hits Soroka Hospital in Israeli city

An Iranian missile struck the Soroka Medical Centre in southern Israel amid ongoing fight, injuring at least 47 people

Smoke billows from a building at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in southern Israel
2 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Smoke billows from a building at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in southern Israel

After Iran struck Soroka Hospital, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the strike and said Tehran would pay "a heavy price" for the attack.

Damage seen after a building of the Soroka hospital complex was hit by a missile
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Damage seen after a building of the Soroka hospital complex was hit by a missile

The Magen David Adom emergency service said that a man, 80, and two women, both in their 70s, were among six people seriously hurt

Iran's missile was not targeting Soroka Hospital?
4 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Iran's missile was not targeting Soroka Hospital?

Iran claimed that the ballistic missile that hit Beersheba’s Soroka Hospital was aimed at an adjacent military and intelligence headquarters. Reuters reported that the claim was made by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

No Israeli military facilities in the vicinity of Soroka Hospital: Report
5 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

No Israeli military facilities in the vicinity of Soroka Hospital: Report

There are no Israeli military facilities in the vicinity of Soroka Hospital. The IDF’s Southern Command base is located over two kilometers away, and there is an under-construction army base just over a kilometer away

A firefighter extinguishes a blaze at Soroka Hospital
6 / 7

A firefighter extinguishes a blaze at Soroka Hospital

The hospital has over 1,000 beds and provides services to the approximately 1 million residents of Israel’s south, according to the hospital’s website

Hospital closed for all new patients
7 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Hospital closed for all new patients

Following the strike, the hospital was closed to all new patients except for life-threatening cases

