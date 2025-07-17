/Shattered buildings, black smoke and another Israeli war: THESE PICS capture aftermath of Israel's strikes on Syria

Israeli airstrikes in Syria's capital Damascus amid clashes of Syrian government forces with Druze minorities have triggered fear of another war in West Asia. However, the situation did not escalate further due to a ceasefire and US intervention. Here's what we know so far
The Israeli strike on Damascus triggered fears of another war in unstable West Asia, which is already reeling under the burden of the Gaza war and the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.
Smoke billowed following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus. Israel bombed Damascus in defence of the Druze minority that has been in conflict with the forces aligned with the new Syrian government
It all started as clashes between members of a Bedouin tribe in Sweida province and Druze community members. A Druze man was attacked and robbed at a checkpoint set up by the Bedouin tribe, leading to tit-for-tat attacks and kidnappings. Government forces that arrived to restore order were seen taking the Bedouin's side. Syrian forces entered Druze majority region and allegedly attacked them
Israel does not want militants near the country’s northern border. Since Assad’s fall, Israeli forces have seized control of a UN-patrolled buffer zone in Syria near the border with the Israel-annexed Golan and have carried out hundreds of airstrikes on military sites. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel is “committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to the deep brotherly alliance
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa slammed Israel for attempting to cause chaos in the country and rejected Israel's attempt to get into the issue. “We reject any attempt to drag you into the hands of an external party. We have put the interests of the Syrians before chaos and destruction,” he said in a televised address. Iran, Turkey and Qatar have also slammed Israel, while the US has said that it has spoken to “concerned parties” and agreed on "specific steps" to end the tensions
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israeli action would continue in southern Syria if Damascus continues operations in Druze-majority areas
The clash between Druze communities and Syrian forces has stopped, and a ceasefire was announced. Protests by Druze community members took place in Syria. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa reiterated his government's effort in protecting the rights of the Druze minorities and said that those who attacked them will be punished.