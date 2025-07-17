/Shattered buildings, black smoke and another Israeli war: THESE PICS capture aftermath of Israel's strikes on Syria

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa slammed Israel for attempting to cause chaos in the country and rejected Israel's attempt to get into the issue. “We reject any attempt to drag you into the hands of an external party. We have put the interests of the Syrians before chaos and destruction,” he said in a televised address. Iran, Turkey and Qatar have also slammed Israel, while the US has said that it has spoken to “concerned parties” and agreed on "specific steps" to end the tensions