Shashi Kapoor's 88th birth anniversary: Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Shaan- 7 must-watch films of the legendary actor

On the occasion of Shashi Kapoor’s 88th birth anniversary, we have compiled a list of some of his finest films that everyone should watch and cherish as part of the esteemed legacy he left behind. From Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Shaan, take a look below.
Today we are celebrating the 88th birth anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, the legendary Indian actor. He passed away on December 4, 2017, leaving his remarkable legacy behind. Portraying various roles in blockbuster hits, Kapoor cemented his status as a versatile icon in Indian as well as international cinema.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Directed by Raj Kapoor, the blockbuster romantic musical film stars Shashi Kapoor as Rajeev, a civil engineer, opposite Zeenat Aman as Roopa. It follows Rajeev, who falls in love with Roopa, a beautiful singer, who tries to hide her disfigured face. However, as soon as Rajeev discovers her secret after their marriage, he starts ignoring her.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ramesh Sippy's action thriller follows two con-artist brothers, Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ravi (Shashi Kapoor), who seek revenge after their honest police officer brother, DSP Shiv Kumar (Sunil Dutt), is murdered by a gangster named Shakaal.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Shashi Kapoor played the role of Shakti in the historical drama film, which focuses on Sanga (Dilip Kumar), a loyal servant who forms a revolutionary army to fight for independence against British rule.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Yash Chopra's directorial, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor played the roles of Vijay Verma and Ravi Verma, respectively. Haunted by the past, Vijay turns to crime, while Ravi, his younger brother, becomes an honest police officer.
Where to watch: YouTube
The action drama features Kapoor as Ravi Kapoor alongside Rekha as Tulsi. The film explores the life of an inspector who is sent to a remote town to begin an investigation of multiple deaths. When he arrives in the town, he falls in love with Tulsi and seeks her help in the investigation process.
Where to watch: YouTube
The star-studded film revolves around Raju, an orphan who dreams of living a lavish life. Forced by his employer, Prince Pratap Singh, Raju starts impersonating to woo Princess Poonam (Nanda) and gradually falls in love with her, creating a conflict between his royal fantasy and the truth.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 1965 romantic movie, Shashi Kapoor plays Raja, a boatman, who falls in love with Rita, played by Nanda, who is a rich woman. But a drastic turn comes when her father disapproves and desires to separate them.