LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Shashi Kapoor's 88th birth anniversary: Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Shaan- Must watch these 7 blockbuster hits of the legendary icon

Shashi Kapoor's 88th birth anniversary: Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Shaan- 7 must-watch films of the legendary actor

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 18, 2026, 14:54 IST | Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 14:54 IST

On the occasion of Shashi Kapoor’s 88th birth anniversary, we have compiled a list of some of his finest films that everyone should watch and cherish as part of the esteemed legacy he left behind. From Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Shaan, take a look below.

Shashi Kapoor's best films
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Shashi Kapoor's best films

Today we are celebrating the 88th birth anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, the legendary Indian actor. He passed away on December 4, 2017, leaving his remarkable legacy behind. Portraying various roles in blockbuster hits, Kapoor cemented his status as a versatile icon in Indian as well as international cinema.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Raj Kapoor, the blockbuster romantic musical film stars Shashi Kapoor as Rajeev, a civil engineer, opposite Zeenat Aman as Roopa. It follows Rajeev, who falls in love with Roopa, a beautiful singer, who tries to hide her disfigured face. However, as soon as Rajeev discovers her secret after their marriage, he starts ignoring her.

Shaan
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Shaan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ramesh Sippy's action thriller follows two con-artist brothers, Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ravi (Shashi Kapoor), who seek revenge after their honest police officer brother, DSP Shiv Kumar (Sunil Dutt), is murdered by a gangster named Shakaal.

Kranti
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Kranti

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shashi Kapoor played the role of Shakti in the historical drama film, which focuses on Sanga (Dilip Kumar), a loyal servant who forms a revolutionary army to fight for independence against British rule.

Deewar
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Deewar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Yash Chopra's directorial, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor played the roles of Vijay Verma and Ravi Verma, respectively. Haunted by the past, Vijay turns to crime, while Ravi, his younger brother, becomes an honest police officer.

Rahu Ketu
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Rahu Ketu

Where to watch: YouTube

The action drama features Kapoor as Ravi Kapoor alongside Rekha as Tulsi. The film explores the life of an inspector who is sent to a remote town to begin an investigation of multiple deaths. When he arrives in the town, he falls in love with Tulsi and seeks her help in the investigation process.

Raja Saab
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Raja Saab

Where to watch: YouTube

The star-studded film revolves around Raju, an orphan who dreams of living a lavish life. Forced by his employer, Prince Pratap Singh, Raju starts impersonating to woo Princess Poonam (Nanda) and gradually falls in love with her, creating a conflict between his royal fantasy and the truth.

Jab Jab Phool Khile
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Jab Jab Phool Khile

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the 1965 romantic movie, Shashi Kapoor plays Raja, a boatman, who falls in love with Rita, played by Nanda, who is a rich woman. But a drastic turn comes when her father disapproves and desires to separate them.

Trending Photo

'Meetings in Iran': Why Tucker Carlson claims CIA is investigating him and why Washington is denying it
7

'Meetings in Iran': Why Tucker Carlson claims CIA is investigating him and why Washington is denying it

'This is 33': Inside Alia Bhatt’s Disneyland birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha | See pic
7

'This is 33': Inside Alia Bhatt’s Disneyland birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha | See pic

Shashi Kapoor's 88th birth anniversary: Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Shaan- 7 must-watch films of the legendary actor
8

Shashi Kapoor's 88th birth anniversary: Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Shaan- 7 must-watch films of the legendary actor

Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to bring intense drama and dramatic transformation of Hamza: Here's what to expect from the spy thriller
6

Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to bring intense drama and dramatic transformation of Hamza: Here's what to expect from the spy thriller

Another US warship joining Iran war? USS Tripoli is moving more Marines to Middle East: Report
7

Another US warship joining Iran war? USS Tripoli is moving more Marines to Middle East: Report