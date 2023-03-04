Shane Warne death anniversary: Ball of the century to drug ban to orgies, the colourful life of Warnie

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

A year ago, cricket lovers across the horizon were crestfallen after news of Shane Warne's sudden passing hit the newsstands. The loss felt personal as it was the demise of arguably the greatest bowler of all time. Warne was just 52 when he died. However, he had already lived a lifetime by that point. Today, on his first death anniversary, we explore the 'flawed genius' that Warnie was.

Shane Warne - a proper cricketing legend

Cricket is what made Warne popular. His off-field controversies never carried on to the 22-yard strip where he ruled as the 'King'. The Australian played 145 Tests in his career and picked 708 wickets, standing only behind Muttiah Muralitharan on the all-time wicket taker's list.

(Photograph: AFP )

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley

Shane Warne made head turns when he married British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley. Speaking about how he met Hurley, Warne noted in his autobiography 'No spin': "I think we can call it fate that one Elizabeth Hurley was in the same private box as me at Goodwood in the English summer of 2010. We just clicked straight away – lots of laughs, just a natural chemistry, I guess." They both were married at the beginning of their courtship.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ball of the Century

Shane Warne produced the 'Ball of the Century' in the 1993 Ashes Test between Australia and England. He bamboozled England batter Mike Gatting with a jaw-droping delivery which remains fresh in the minds of millions of cricket fans around the world. It was bowled perfectly by Warne as the ball drew Gatting towards it before drifting sharply from the leg stump line to clip the off bail. Gatting had absolutely no answer to Warne's genius.



(Photograph: AFP )

Missing the 2003 World Cup

One of the darkest chapter in Warne's cricketing career was missing the 2003 World Cup in South Africa that Australia eventually won. Cricket Australia recalled Warne in the middle of the WC campaign after he tested positive for a diuretic. He was consequently banned for a year by the board and had to apologise to his teammates on the eve of the WC.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Warne and the noisy foursome

In 2019, reports stated that Shane Warne has a foursome with a lover and two escorts at his home in West London. It was a rather noisy affair, according to several British tabloids as neighbours could hear the former cricketer who had left the windows open.

(Photograph: Instagram )