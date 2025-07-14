Shame DID change sides: Gisele Pelicot gets France's top civic honour. Her journey from rape victim to feminist icon | In pictures
Shame DID change sides: Gisele Pelicot gets France's top civic honour. Her journey from rape victim to feminist icon | In pictures
Gisele Pelicot sits next to her daughter Caroline Darian at the courthouse during the trial of her husband accused of drugging her for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan n September 2, 2024.
Pelicot walks outside the court. Her expression reflects determination, pain, and quiet resilience amidst a challenging legal and social battle.
With hands clasped, Peilcot waits solemnly within the courthouse. The emotional weight of the proceedings is evident in her composed, yet tense, posture.
A powerful mural featuring Gisele Pelicot's face with cosmic sunglasses appears with the text “Why has the shame changed sides?”
Surrounded by lawyers and supporters, Pelicot walks wrapped in her iconic scarf with focus and dignity, representing strength.
An artist carefully paints a wall portrait of Pelicot, showing the silent dignity she carries. This image captures grassroots efforts to honour her impact visually in public spaces.
Pelicot and her lawyer lawyer Stephane Babonneau, were congratulated by women outside the Avignon courthouse after the p
Gisele Pelicot leaves the courthouse after hearing the verdict of the court that sentenced her ex-husband to the maximum term of 20 years jail for committing and orchestrating her mass rapes with dozens of strangers he recruited online, in Avignon on December 19, 2024.