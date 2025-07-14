LOGIN
  • /Shame DID change sides: Gisele Pelicot gets France's top civic honour. Her journey from rape victim to feminist icon | In pictures

Shame DID change sides: Gisele Pelicot gets France's top civic honour. Her journey from rape victim to feminist icon | In pictures

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 16:03 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 16:03 IST

1 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

The Beginning
2 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

The Beginning

Gisele Pelicot sits next to her daughter Caroline Darian at the courthouse during the trial of her husband accused of drugging her for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan n September 2, 2024.

Walking With Purpose
3 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Walking With Purpose

Pelicot walks outside the court. Her expression reflects determination, pain, and quiet resilience amidst a challenging legal and social battle.

A Moment of Reflection
4 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

A Moment of Reflection

With hands clasped, Peilcot waits solemnly within the courthouse. The emotional weight of the proceedings is evident in her composed, yet tense, posture.

Mural Art Questions Justice
5 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Mural Art Questions Justice

A powerful mural featuring Gisele Pelicot's face with cosmic sunglasses appears with the text “Why has the shame changed sides?”

Support and Strategy
6 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Support and Strategy

Surrounded by lawyers and supporters, Pelicot walks wrapped in her iconic scarf with focus and dignity, representing strength.

A Silent Portrait
7 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

A Silent Portrait

An artist carefully paints a wall portrait of Pelicot, showing the silent dignity she carries. This image captures grassroots efforts to honour her impact visually in public spaces.

Rising And Shining
8 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Rising And Shining

Pelicot and her lawyer lawyer Stephane Babonneau, were congratulated by women outside the Avignon courthouse after the p

Envelope of Justice
9 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Envelope of Justice

Gisele Pelicot leaves the courthouse after hearing the verdict of the court that sentenced her ex-husband to the maximum term of 20 years jail for committing and orchestrating her mass rapes with dozens of strangers he recruited online, in Avignon on December 19, 2024.

