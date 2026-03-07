/Shakuntala Devi to Mary Kom: Bollywood biopics that brought women's stories to big screen

The 2016 film, in which Sonam Kapoor played the role, tells the story set in 1986 in which flight attendant Neerja Bhanot boards Pan Am Flight 73. But when the plane is hijacked by terrorists, she must do all she can to prevent the terrorists from attacking the passengers on board. Neerja is based on the true story of Neerja Bhanot, a 22-year-old Indian head purser for Pan Am who sacrificed her life to save passengers during the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.