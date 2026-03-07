/Shakuntala Devi to Mary Kom: Bollywood biopics that brought women's stories to big screen

Biopics based on women in Bollywood have redefined the real-life stories of struggle and resilience that included Neeraja, Shakuntala Devi, and Mary Kom, among others.
These women biopics often focus on breaking gender stereotypes and overcoming personal challenges. Here are a few of the movies that have shown strong female narratives that have commanded both critical acclaim and commercial success.
Played by Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, the film tells the story of ambitious Gunjan Saxena, who eyes becoming a pilot after being drawn by the idea of a life in a cockpit. Despite facing reservations, she fulfills her dream and serves the country in the Kargil War. It is based on the real-life story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of the first Indian Air Force women officers to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.
The 2016 film, in which Sonam Kapoor played the role, tells the story set in 1986 in which flight attendant Neerja Bhanot boards Pan Am Flight 73. But when the plane is hijacked by terrorists, she must do all she can to prevent the terrorists from attacking the passengers on board. Neerja is based on the true story of Neerja Bhanot, a 22-year-old Indian head purser for Pan Am who sacrificed her life to save passengers during the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.
The biographical sports drama is based on the lives of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. It focuses on the father's role as coach and the daughters breaking barriers and achieving international success in wrestling.
It follows the story of Mary Kom, who encounters a renowned coach in a boxing gym; she shares her boxing aspirations with him and convinces him to teach her. Despite her father's disapproval, she follows her passion. The biographical sports drama is based on the life of a boxer, Mary Kom.
It tells the story of Shakuntala Devi, gifted with an unhinged talent for mathematics, who travels all over the world. When people start recognizing her talent, they soon dub her a human computer.
Released in 2023, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway tells the story of Debika Chatterjee, an Indian woman living in Norway with her family, who fights to regain custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away from her. The film is based on the true story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian mother who fought a 3-year legal battle against Norwegian authorities to regain custody of her children.
It tells the story of Manikarnika, the wife of the king of Jhansi, who refuses to bow down when the East India Company tries to annex the kingdom. Her rebellion soon turns into a fiery revolution against the British Raj.