Nagraj

Sorry, Shaktiman, the very first Indian superhero was Nagraj.



The character was created by Raj Comics in 1986 and is believed to have been inspired by the mythological Ichchhadhari Nag (shapeshifting snakes) and historical Vishmanushya (venomous human). Nagraj's comics have developed snake mythology of its own, which is unique to the popular Indian beliefs about snakes that are prevalent among the masses.

In 2019, reports came out about Ranveer Singh being in talks to essay the role of iconic Indian superhero Nagraj in a big-screen adaptation of the comic book series. Manoj Gupta, president of publisher Raj Comics confirmed the news with filmmaker Karan Johar also joining the project as a producer reportedly.

