/Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 18:37 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 18:37 IST

The US may deploy a second carrier to join the USS Abraham Lincoln near Iran. This buildup enables a potential ‘shadow strike’ a stealth-led operation using F-35Cs, electronic jamming, and submarine-launched missiles to dismantle Iranian defences before they can react.

The 'Two-Carrier'
The 'Two-Carrier'

The deployment of the USS George H.W. Bush alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln would concentrate immense firepower in the region. Historically, the US only deploys two carrier strike groups to the same theatre when preparing for significant major combat operations.

'Shadow Strike'
'Shadow Strike'

Unlike a traditional invasion, a 'shadow strike' relies on stealth infiltration and electronic warfare to blind the enemy first. The goal is to dismantle Iran's command structure and air defences without a formal declaration of war, using assets that remain virtually invisible to radar.

The Stealth Vanguard: F-35C
The Stealth Vanguard: F-35C

The USS Abraham Lincoln operates the F-35C Lightning II, the US Navy’s first carrier-based stealth fighter. These jets can penetrate deep into Iranian airspace to gather intelligence or strike missile sites without being tracked by the Bavar-373 radar system.

Electronic Blindness
Electronic Blindness

Before any missiles fly, EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets from the carriers would jam Iranian radar networks. This creates a 'digital fog', preventing Iranian SAM operators from locking onto US aircraft or communicating with their commanders.

Shadowing with Submarines
Shadowing with Submarines

Beneath the surface, Ohio-class guided-missile submarines (SSGNs) can shadow the fleet, carrying up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles each. These submarines can launch massive volleys from underwater, striking targets hundreds of miles inland with zero warning.

The JASSM Advantage
The JASSM Advantage

While allies use 'Storm Shadow' missiles, the US relies on the JASSM-ER (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile). US bombers and fighters can launch these stealthy cruise missiles from outside Iranian airspace, keeping pilots safe while hitting high-value bunkers.

Dual-carrier?
Dual-carrier?

President Trump has indicated that this buildup is a leverage tool to force diplomatic concessions. However, the dual-carrier presence signals that if talks fail, the US has the immediate capacity to execute a decapitation strike on Iran’s military infrastructure.

Pentagon is ready to send the second carrier within a "matter of hours" once President Trump gives final approval

