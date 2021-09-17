'Sex Education 3' to 'Don't Breathe 2': What to watch this weekend on OTT/Theatres

Sex Education 3

Netflix highly acclaimed show 'Sex Education' season 3 is here! As per the reports, 'It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.''

(Photograph:Twitter)