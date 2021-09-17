'Sex Education 3' to 'Don't Breathe 2': What to watch this weekend on OTT/Theatres

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The espionage thriller set in the eighties also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film was released theatrically on July 27.
Sex Education 3
Netflix highly acclaimed show 'Sex Education' season 3 is here! As per the reports, 'It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.''
Annabelle Sethupathi
Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer multilingual feature film 'Annabelle Sethupathi' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie tells the story of ghosts and humans who come together by an accident. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Raja Rathod as per the trailer of the film. Rathod falls in love with Annabelle Sethupathi played by Taapsee Pannu. He then builds a palace for his lady love.
Don't Breathe 2
The Horror thriller 'Don't Breathe 2' is curruntly playing at Indian theatres. The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.
The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston starrer AppleTV+ 'The Morning Show' new season is here and the second season will see Alex leaving the network. They want her back, but she is very hesitant. We’ll also meet new characters, including Laura Peterson, a journalist at the top of her game who will also be a mentor to Bradley.
Ankahi Kahaniya
Netflix has released a new anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya'. Multi-starrer show sees a big city life, which buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Amazon Prime recent offering 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie', the feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen.