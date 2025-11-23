/Severe flooding devastates Vietnam: At least 90 killed, 12 missing

LOGIN
Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 16:33 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 16:33 IST

Several routes on national highways remained blocked on Sunday (Nov 23) due to flooding or landslides, the government said. Some railway sections remained non-operational.

1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Severe flooding and landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall, have resulted in destruction in Vietnam, killing at least 90 people, the environment ministry said on Sunday. Meanwhile, a search is ongoing for 12 missing.

2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

The south-central parts of the country have been lashed with relentless downpours since late October, with popular holiday locations being hit by several rounds of flooding. Authorities have estimated economic losses of $343 million across five provinces.

3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Parts of the coastal city of Nha Trang were inundated last week. While Da Lat, a tourist hub, was hit by deadly landslides. The mountainous province of Dak Lak was among the hardest hit regions, with over 60 deaths recorded since November 16. Tens and thousands of homes were engulfed in the flooding, the environment ministry said.

4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

More than 80,000 hectares (200,000 acres) of rice and other crops were damaged across Dak Lak and four other provinces. Apart from that, over 3.2 million livestock or poultry were killed or washed away in the flood.

5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Authorities used helicopters to supply essential items to people who were stranded due to flooding and landslides. Tens of thousands of personnel were deployed to deliver instant noodles, water purification tablets, clothes, and other supplies.

6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Several routes on national highways remained blocked on Sunday (Nov 23) due to flooding or landslides, the government said. Some railway sections remained non-operational.

