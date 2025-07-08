LOGIN
Several ghats, temple inundated as water level rises in Ganga: Is Varanasi at the brink of flooding? See Pics

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 12:46 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 12:46 IST

The prominent cremation sites, Harishchandra and Manikarnika Ghats, have also been affected. As the river keeps swelling, the cremation platforms on the ghats have gone underwater.

Rise of water level
1 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Rise of water level

The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have surged across several districts of Uttar Pradesh situated along their banks.

Ghats submerged
2 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Ghats submerged

Several ghats in the vicinity of the Ganga River, Uttar Pradesh, have submerged due to the increasing water levels.

Ram ghat
3 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Ram ghat

Ram ghat submerged as water level in river Ganga rises at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (July 8, 2025).

What locals say?
4 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

What locals say?

One of the locals told the news agency ANI, “The water level in the river has risen, and this situation will remain for the next two months. This happens every year.”

Manikarnika ghats
5 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Manikarnika ghats

Manikarnika ghats were also submerged, and several temples were inundated as the water level rose in the river Ganga in Varanasi on Tuesday (July 8, 2025).

Cremation sites under water
6 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Cremation sites under water

Along with the Manikarnika Ghats, the cremation sites of Harishchandra Ghats were also affected. As the river keeps swelling, the cremation platforms on the ghats have gone underwater, forcing people to conduct last rites on the rooftop at Manikarnika Ghat, according to News 18.

Water level
7 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

Water level

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga in Varanasi was recorded at 62.98 metres at 8 am on Monday.

15 ghats inaccessible
8 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

15 ghats inaccessible

Due to the rising water, many steps of Varanasi’s 84 ghats have already been submerged. Over 15 ghats have become inaccessible due to broken approach paths.

8

