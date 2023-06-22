Seven most liveable cities of 2023

| Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

EIU's Global Liveability Index 2023 has published a report of the seven most liveable cities in the world. The institution focuses on several factors such as healthcare, education, culture, entertainment, infrastructure etc to come up with the most liveable cities in the world. Let us skip the chase and dive right in to find out which are the top seven liveable cities in 2023.

Vienna, Austria

Austria's capital and most populous city, Vienna has been ranked as the most liveable city in the world. With a stability, healthcare, education and infrastructure index of 100 and an overall index of 98.4, the city has become the most liveable city of 2023.

Copenhagen, Denmark

With an overall index of 98.0, Copenhagen, Denmark is the second most liveable city in the world. The city has an index of 100 in terms of education, infrastructure and stability.

Melbourne, Australia

Next on the list is Melbourne, Australia. The city has an index of 100 in terms of healthcare, education and infrastructure. It has an overall index of 97.7. Melbourne's healthcare score improved as compared to last year when COVID-19 waves put healthcare systems in check.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney is the fourth-most liveable city in the world. It made a comeback in the top 10 after being dropped from the list in recent years. The city has an overall index of 97.4. The healthcare, education and infrastructure index of the city is 100.

Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver is the fifth-best city to live in the world. The city has an overall index of 97.3 and an index of 100 in healthcare and education. It is also one of the most ethnically diverse cities in Canada.

Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich is the sixth-most liveable city of 2023, as per the reports published by the EIU's Global Liveability Index.

Calgary, Canada

Calgary is seventh on the list. A cosmopolitan city with several skyscrapers owes its position to its infrastructural growth.

