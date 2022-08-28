Serena Williams: The ultimate queen of on-court fashion

Serena Williams is just not a legend in the tennis world but in the fashion world too. Since her debut on the court, Williams has always made sure to make headlines in two matters - first her nailbiting match and second her stunning outfits.

The style icon Williams always stands out for her on-court fashion looks that no one would have imagined wearing - whether it's her wearing denim, the cut-out back dress, tulle skirt, or a tank top and black sneaker boots (this one comes under her boldest and most iconic fashion creation yet.)

Williams has been an absolute fashion icon! In her decades-long career, William has trotted out an array of colourful, unusual, elegant simple yet classic outfits and it's somewhere impossible to collect her endless best looks, so as the ace-players waves goodbye to her tennis career, let's take a look at some of her most iconic on-court fashion.