Serena Williams: The ultimate queen of on-court fashion

Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 03:25 PM(IST)

Serena Williams is just not a legend in the tennis world but in the fashion world too. Since her debut on the court, Williams has always made sure to make headlines in two matters - first her nailbiting match and second her stunning outfits. 

The style icon Williams always stands out for her on-court fashion looks that no one would have imagined wearing - whether it's her wearing denim, the cut-out back dress, tulle skirt, or a tank top and black sneaker boots (this one comes under her boldest and most iconic fashion creation yet.)

Williams has been an absolute fashion icon! In her decades-long career, William has trotted out an array of colourful, unusual, elegant simple yet classic outfits and it's somewhere impossible to collect her endless best looks, so as the ace-players waves goodbye to her tennis career, let's take a look at some of her most iconic on-court fashion.

View in App

Growing talent

This photo is proof that Selena William was a fashion freak from her childhood days. In 1992, Wiliams who was just 11 year old is playing the tennis in a two-piece flower printed set.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Her debut days!

Selena has always added her own pinch to her outfits. In1998, she did her hair in multi-colours braids and was all over the headlines. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sheer white

In 2015, Serena Williams brought the sheer pattern to the court. In one of her Wimbledon matches, Willian wore a Nike dress that featured a cheetah sheer print dress.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Hot-pink

In 2004, during her French Open Wiliams wore a co-ord pink colour set featuring a short top and a matching skirt. She also added big hula hoop earrings with the shinning diamond set.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Graphic game

Leaving bright colours behind, Serena started wearing more subtle and elegant dresses. In 2006, William played her US open match in a dark blue dress with graphic patterns on it. She also wore a golden chain matching the patterns drawn in the dress. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Elegent and stylish

Not just skirts, Serena sometime slayed in her full body suits too. In 2018, after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympiaa, Williams made her return to the court wearing a skin-tight black catsuit - designed by Nike.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Denim love!

One of the most iconic outfits that Serena Williams has worn in her decades-long career. In 2004, Williams caused a stir in the whole world when she wore a short denim skirt and a crop tank top studded with stones. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Blazer in the court

Serena again proved that she was the queen of court fashion when she decided to wear formal attire. In 2013, during her Wimbledon match, Serena dazzled in a white Nike blazer with a matching skirt.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Boots, jeans and Selena

In 2004, Serena wore thigh-high boots with a pleated skirt during her US-Open ensemble. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Neon magic!

In 2016, Serena rocked the Australia Open with her Neon outfit featuring a mini pleated skirt with a crop top. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Blue pinch!

Skirt with leggings! In 2016, Serena added leggings to her black outfit. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

White & pink fusion

In the 2016 US Open, Selena was a vision in a pink and white outfit. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Her tutu dress

In 2018, Serena gave major fashion goals to the young girl who look up to her. In the New York court, Willian dazzled in a custom-made tutu dress by Nike & Virgil Abloh.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Cat suit

In 2021, Williams played Australian Open in an asymmetrical body-hugging catsuit. She was looking absolute diva is a black, red and pink colour full-sleeved suit. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Tie die on court!

Williams brought colours to the white and black court. In 2000, the ace player stepped out wearing a tie-die skirt pair with a blue sheer tank and an orange sports bra - so colourful. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App