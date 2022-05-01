Serbia buys Chinese missiles: Europe's Russian connection

France-Russia ties: Mistral - 'Swiss army knife'

In a controversial move France had agreed in 2011 to build and sell the two advanced helicopter assault ships to Russia with the first one scheduled for delivery in the same year and the second in 2015. France’s naval industry considers the Mistral one of its engineering jewels, with the navy dubbing the ship the “Swiss army knife”.

It is designed to carry as many as a dozen assault helicopters, 60 armoured vehicles and a dozen tanks. It can also host up to 700 troops and has a full hospital on board.

However, former President François Hollande later declared that a deal had been reached with President Vladimir Putin to pay Russia compensation for cancelling the delivery of two French Mistral warships after Russia invaded Crimea in 2014.

The fate of the two Mistral helicopter carriers weighed heavily on France-Russia ties for more than a year, following Paris's decision to delay the $1.3 billion deal as the West slapped sanctions on Moscow over its annexation of Crimea and the Kremlin's alleged backing for separatist rebels in Ukraine.



(Photograph:AFP)