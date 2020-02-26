Sequins, skin and politics at Rio's annual carnival celebration

Environmental catastrophe

Samba school Estacio de Sa kicked things off the carnival with a show on the theme of "rocks" that featured floats covered in dinosaurs (prehistoric rocks), sparkling diamonds (precious rocks) and, finally, the moon.

It aimed at evoking the Earth turning into a barren, moon-like rock, the kind of environmental catastrophe that critics warn the world could face if Brazil does not do a better job protecting the Amazon.

Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon increased 85.3 percent in President Bolsonaro's first year in office.

(Photograph:AFP)