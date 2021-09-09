September 9 in history: Signing of the Berne Convention, establishment of North Korea and more

1776

.Congress renames country as the United States of America from United Colonies.

1886

The Berne Convention for the protection of literary and artistic works is signed.

1948

Kim Il-Sung establishes the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea).

1965

Chinese government establishes the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

2015

Elizabeth II becomes the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

