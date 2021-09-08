September 9 in history: Beginning of China's incursion in India, Nixon pardoned for Watergate Scandal and more

1888

Spanish engineer Isaac Peral launches first electrically powered submarine.

1962

China begins the Se La Operation, its first incursion into India.

1968

Saundra Williams wins the First Miss Black America pageant.

1974

US President Ford pardons predecessor Nixon for Watergate Scandal.

2016

NASA launches OSIRIS-REx, first asteroid sample return mission.

