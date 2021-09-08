September 9 in history: Beginning of China's incursion in India, Nixon pardoned for Watergate Scandal and more

From the beginning of China's incursion in India to Nixon's pardon for the Watergate scandal, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Spanish engineer Isaac Peral launches first electrically powered submarine.
China begins the Se La Operation, its first incursion into India.
Saundra Williams wins the First Miss Black America pageant.
US President Ford pardons predecessor Nixon for Watergate Scandal.
NASA launches OSIRIS-REx, first asteroid sample return mission.