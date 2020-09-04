September 4 in history: Inauguration of the first commercial electric power plant, canonization of Mother Teresa and more

1882

Edison inaugurates first commercial electric power plant in Manhattan.

1888

George Eastman patents first roll-film camera and registers "Kodak".

1972

Mark Spitz becomes first to win seven medals at a single Olympic.

1998

Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

2016

Pope Francis canonizes Mother Teresa in a ceremony at the Vatican.

