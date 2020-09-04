September 4 in history: Inauguration of the first commercial electric power plant, canonization of Mother Teresa and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the inauguration of the first commercial electric power plant to the canonization of Mother Teresa, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Edison inaugurates first commercial electric power plant in Manhattan.
(Photograph:WION)
George Eastman patents first roll-film camera and registers "Kodak".
Mark Spitz becomes first to win seven medals at a single Olympic.
Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
Pope Francis canonizes Mother Teresa in a ceremony at the Vatican.