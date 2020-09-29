September 29 in history: First Asian woman to swim across English Channel and more

From the world's first billionaire to the first Asian woman to swim across English Channel, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1916

American oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller becomes world's first billionaire.

1918

World War I: Allied forces begin decisive breakthrough of Hindenburg Line.

1954

European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN, is established.

1959

Arati Saha becomes first Asian woman to swim across English Channel.

1972

Canada launches its first ever satellite, Alouette 1.

