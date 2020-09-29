September 29 in history: First Asian woman to swim across English Channel and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the world's first billionaire to the first Asian woman to swim across English Channel, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
American oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller becomes world's first billionaire.
(Photograph:WION)
World War I: Allied forces begin decisive breakthrough of Hindenburg Line.
European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN, is established.
Arati Saha becomes first Asian woman to swim across English Channel.
Canada launches its first ever satellite, Alouette 1.