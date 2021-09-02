September 2 in history: Formation of India's interim government, first election in Tibetan Parliament in Exile and more

From the formation of India's interim government to the first election in the Tibetan Parliament in exile, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
A fire ravishes the city of London destroying major parts of the city.
The United States Department of the Treasury is formed.
Interim government of India headed by Jawaharlal Nehru is formed.
The First election of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile is held.
Faulty wires cause Swissair Flight 111 to crash in Nova Scotia, Canada; kills 229.