September 2 in history: Formation of India's interim government, first election in Tibetan Parliament in Exile and more

From the formation of India's interim government to the first election in the Tibetan Parliament in exile, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1666

A fire ravishes the city of London destroying major parts of the city.

(Photograph:WION)

1789

The United States Department of the Treasury is formed.

(Photograph:WION)

1946

Interim government of India headed by Jawaharlal Nehru is formed.

(Photograph:WION)

1960

The First election of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile is held.

(Photograph:WION)

1998

Faulty wires cause Swissair Flight 111 to crash in Nova Scotia, Canada; kills 229.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App