September 10 in history: Signing of Treaty of Saint-Germain, last execution by guillotine in France and more

Patent For Sewing Machine is Awarded to Elias Howe.
German-Austria and the Allied powers sign Treaty of Saint-Germain, concluding World War I.
Italian GP: A crash causes the death of F1 driver Wolfgang von Trips and 14 spectators.
Hamida Djandoubi becomes the last person to be executed by a guillotine in France.
The Large Hadron Collider at CERN is powered up in Geneva.