September 10 in history: Signing of Treaty of Saint-Germain, last execution by guillotine in France and more

From the signing of the Treaty of Saint-Germain to the last execution by guillotine in France, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history:

View in App

1846

Patent For Sewing Machine is Awarded to Elias Howe.

(Photograph:WION)

1919

German-Austria and the Allied powers sign Treaty of Saint-Germain, concluding World War I.

(Photograph:WION)

1961

Italian GP: A crash causes the death of F1 driver Wolfgang von Trips and 14 spectators.

(Photograph:WION)

1977

Hamida Djandoubi becomes the last person to be executed by a guillotine in France.

(Photograph:WION)

2008

The Large Hadron Collider at CERN is powered up in Geneva.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App