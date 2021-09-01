September 1 in history: Anglo-Afghan War ends, wreckage of the Titanic found and more

From the ending of the Anglo-Afghan War to finding the wreckage of the Titanic, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1880

British defeat Ayub Khan's army in Battle of Kandahar and second Anglo-Afghan War ends.

(Photograph:WION)

1939

Hitler orders the systematic euthanasia of mentally ill & disabled people.

(Photograph:WION)

1952

Life magazine publishes parts of Hemingway's Old Man And The Sea.

(Photograph:WION)

1985

The Wreckage of the Titanic are found in the North Atlantic Ocean.

(Photograph:WION)

2004

Armed terrorists kill at least 350 in Beslan school siege in North Ossetia.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App