Sept 5 in history: Russia's Tsar Peter I imposes a tax on bearded men and more

1698

Russia's Tsar Peter I imposes a tax on bearded men

1882

The first United States Labor Day parade is held in New York 

1970

Jochen Rindt posthumously wins Formula One World Drivers' Championship

1972

Black September Group kills 11 Israeli athletes at Munich Olympics

1986

Pan Am Flight 73 from Mumbai to New York is hijacked at Karachi Airport

