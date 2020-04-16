Self-isolating species that have mastered social distancing

The entire world has been put under a lockdown in order to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus, forcing people to stay indoors. Self-isolation is not an easy thing to practise for humans. But there are a few animal species who are excellent at that. The World Wide Fund for nature has compiled a list of such animal species whose social behaviour makes them self-isolation experts.

Marine turtles

Occupying our oceans for more than 100 million years, marine turtles are terrific navigators, in some cases swimming hundreds of thousands of miles between feeding and nesting grounds.

They prefer to interact or congregate with only one other turtle for short periods for mating or nesting. Spending much of their time at sea, the female turtle will return to the ocean leaving her nest and the eggs within it to develop on their own.

Once the hatchlings emerge, they will begin a long solo journey in the ocean where, if they manage to survive, they will remain alone for many years.

(Photograph:AFP)